ITRON (NASDAQ:ITRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Itron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ITRON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron’s stock was trading at $66.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ITRI shares have increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $68.47.

ARCBEST (NASDAQ:ARCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest last released its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. ArcBest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCBEST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest’s stock was trading at $18.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARCB stock has increased by 98.5% and is now trading at $36.63.

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS (NYSE:CCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $386.83 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will be holding an earnings conference call on Saturday, November 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ stock was trading at $14.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCU stock has decreased by 16.0% and is now trading at $11.79.

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DMAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. DiaMedica Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DiaMedica Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $4.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DMAC shares have increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $4.31.