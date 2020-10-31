ORTHOFIX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OFIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Orthofix Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Orthofix Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS ORTHOFIX MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical’s stock was trading at $30.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OFIX shares have increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $31.26.

