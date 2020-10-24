TESLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTG)

Tesla last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.4. Tesla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TESLA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CTG)

Tesla’s stock was trading at $126.8460 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TSLA shares have increased by 231.6% and is now trading at $420.63.

INTEL (NASDAQ:INTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business earned $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Its revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Intel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s stock was trading at $51.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INTC stock has decreased by 6.7% and is now trading at $48.20.

ARCH RESOURCES (NYSE:ARCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Resources has generated $11.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5. Arch Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCH RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources’ stock was trading at $34.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARCH stock has increased by 8.9% and is now trading at $37.34.

SALISBURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:SAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5.

HOW HAS SALISBURY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock was trading at $38.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAL shares have decreased by 6.7% and is now trading at $36.01.