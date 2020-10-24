WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEOG)

WD-40 last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm earned $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. Its revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4. WD-40 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WD-40’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NEOG)

WD-40’s stock was trading at $179.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WDFC shares have increased by 30.7% and is now trading at $235.10.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:LOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.7. Live Oak Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVE OAK BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares’ stock was trading at $11.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LOB shares have increased by 198.8% and is now trading at $33.71.

ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARDAGH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group’s stock was trading at $14.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARD stock has increased by 13.5% and is now trading at $16.44.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business earned $2.16 billion during the quarter. AMBEV S A/S has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3.

HOW HAS AMBEV S A/S’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S’s stock was trading at $2.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABEV shares have decreased by 11.9% and is now trading at $2.51.