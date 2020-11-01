BOOT BARN (NYSE:BOOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Boot Barn has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOOT BARN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn’s stock was trading at $19.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BOOT stock has increased by 68.4% and is now trading at $32.02.

SOUTHERN (NYSE:SO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SO)

Southern last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company earned $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Its revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SO)

Southern’s stock was trading at $58.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SO stock has decreased by 1.3% and is now trading at $57.45.

OSHKOSH (NYSE:OSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has generated $8.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Oshkosh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OSHKOSH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh’s stock was trading at $62.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OSK stock has increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $67.36.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CLBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Columbia Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial’s stock was trading at $14.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLBK shares have decreased by 14.5% and is now trading at $12.19.

