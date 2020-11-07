MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES (NYSE:MGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.29. The business earned $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. MGM Growth Properties has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.3. MGM Growth Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties’ stock was trading at $22.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGP stock has increased by 24.9% and is now trading at $28.21.

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (NYSE:JBGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties last announced its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBG SMITH Properties has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.7. JBG SMITH Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JBG SMITH PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties’ stock was trading at $32.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JBGS shares have decreased by 25.9% and is now trading at $24.41.

QUALYS (NASDAQ:QLYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Its revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Qualys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUALYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys’ stock was trading at $74.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QLYS stock has increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $94.13.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE (NYSE:MLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple’s stock was trading at $10.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MLP stock has increased by 1.2% and is now trading at $10.61.