NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT (NYSE:NRZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm earned $685 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. New Residential Investment has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year. New Residential Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment’s stock was trading at $13.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NRZ stock has decreased by 45.5% and is now trading at $7.50.

CHUBB (NYSE:CB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CB)

Chubb last announced its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.19. Chubb has generated $10.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Chubb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHUBB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CB)

Chubb’s stock was trading at $131.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CB stock has decreased by 1.1% and is now trading at $129.91.

TRUSTMARK (NASDAQ:TRMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Trustmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUSTMARK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark’s stock was trading at $22.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRMK shares have increased by 2.3% and is now trading at $23.39.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC (NYSE:BSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Boston Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific’s stock was trading at $33.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSX stock has increased by 1.2% and is now trading at $34.27.