RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS (NYSE:RFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Resolute Forest Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products’ stock was trading at $2.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RFP shares have increased by 140.1% and is now trading at $4.85.

TURTLE BEACH (NASDAQ:HEAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Turtle Beach last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.80. Turtle Beach has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Turtle Beach has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TURTLE BEACH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Turtle Beach’s stock was trading at $5.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HEAR stock has increased by 261.0% and is now trading at $20.76.

THE EXONE (NASDAQ:XONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. The ExOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE EXONE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne’s stock was trading at $5.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XONE shares have increased by 95.2% and is now trading at $10.07.

AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:AGFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.57. AgroFresh Solutions has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year. AgroFresh Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions’ stock was trading at $1.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AGFS stock has increased by 29.9% and is now trading at $2.26.