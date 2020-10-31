VALVOLINE (NYSE:VVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Valvoline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VALVOLINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline’s stock was trading at $17.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VVV stock has increased by 12.6% and is now trading at $19.67.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UVSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Univest Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVEST FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial’s stock was trading at $18.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UVSP shares have decreased by 13.8% and is now trading at $15.86.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. PG&E has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year. PG&E has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PG&E’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E’s stock was trading at $12.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCG stock has decreased by 20.6% and is now trading at $9.56.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

SELECT MEDICAL (NYSE:SEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Select Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SELECT MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical’s stock was trading at $20.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SEM stock has increased by 4.7% and is now trading at $20.98.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.