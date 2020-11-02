Earnings results for CONMED (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Steris last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company earned $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steris has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Steris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Steris will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CONMED (NYSE:STE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $200.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.87%. The high price target for STE is $200.00 and the low price target for STE is $200.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Steris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $200.00, Steris has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $177.19. Steris has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CONMED (NYSE:STE)

Steris has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steris has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steris is 28.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Steris will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.88% next year. This indicates that Steris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CONMED (NYSE:STE)

In the past three months, Steris insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,620,590.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Steris is held by insiders. 89.97% of the stock of Steris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CONMED (NYSE:STE



Earnings for Steris are expected to grow by 14.01% in the coming year, from $5.64 to $6.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Steris is 36.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Steris is 36.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.24. Steris has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

