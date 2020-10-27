Earnings results for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

CONMED last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.12 million. CONMED has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CONMED.

Dividend Strength: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CONMED does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CONMED is 30.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CONMED will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.14% next year. This indicates that CONMED will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

In the past three months, CONMED insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.39% of the stock of CONMED is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD



Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 106.76% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of CONMED is -2,021.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CONMED is -2,021.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CONMED has a PEG Ratio of 5.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CONMED has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here