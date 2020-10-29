Earnings results for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

ConnectOne Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. ConnectOne Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.56%. The high price target for CNOB is $29.50 and the low price target for CNOB is $19.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ConnectOne Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, ConnectOne Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 55.6% from its current price of $15.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 16.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ConnectOne Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.67% next year. This indicates that ConnectOne Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

In the past three months, ConnectOne Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.52% of the stock of ConnectOne Bancorp is held by insiders. 64.36% of the stock of ConnectOne Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB



Earnings for ConnectOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -3.17% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 8.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 8.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. ConnectOne Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

