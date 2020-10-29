Earnings results for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

ConocoPhillips last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. ConocoPhillips has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.96%. The high price target for COP is $75.00 and the low price target for COP is $43.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 19 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ConocoPhillips has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.83, ConocoPhillips has a forecasted upside of 87.0% from its current price of $28.79. ConocoPhillips has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ConocoPhillips does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ConocoPhillips is 47.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, ConocoPhillips will have a dividend payout ratio of 212.35% in the coming year. This indicates that ConocoPhillips may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

In the past three months, ConocoPhillips insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of ConocoPhillips is held by insiders. 72.02% of the stock of ConocoPhillips is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP



Earnings for ConocoPhillips are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of ConocoPhillips is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of ConocoPhillips is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. ConocoPhillips has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

