Earnings results for Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Consolidated Communications last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company earned $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Consolidated Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.23%. The high price target for CNSL is $7.00 and the low price target for CNSL is $3.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Consolidated Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

In the past three months, Consolidated Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Consolidated Communications is held by insiders. 77.78% of the stock of Consolidated Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL



The P/E ratio of Consolidated Communications is 14.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Communications is 14.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.62. Consolidated Communications has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

