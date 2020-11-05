Earnings results for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

Consolidated Edison last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company earned $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Consolidated Edison has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.96%. The high price target for ED is $88.00 and the low price target for ED is $64.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Consolidated Edison has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.85, and is based on 1 buy rating, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Consolidated Edison has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $79.56. Consolidated Edison has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison pays a meaningful dividend of 3.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Consolidated Edison has been increasing its dividend for 46 years. The dividend payout ratio of Consolidated Edison is 70.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Consolidated Edison will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.76% next year. This indicates that Consolidated Edison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

In the past three months, Consolidated Edison insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $40,858.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Consolidated Edison is held by insiders. 59.08% of the stock of Consolidated Edison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED



Earnings for Consolidated Edison are expected to grow by 5.20% in the coming year, from $4.23 to $4.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Edison is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Edison is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Consolidated Edison has a PEG Ratio of 9.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Consolidated Edison has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here