Earnings results for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Constellium last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Constellium has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Constellium has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Constellium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.99%. The high price target for CSTM is $20.00 and the low price target for CSTM is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Constellium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.25, Constellium has a forecasted upside of 66.0% from its current price of $9.79. Constellium has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium does not currently pay a dividend. Constellium does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

In the past three months, Constellium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.42% of the stock of Constellium is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM



Earnings for Constellium are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Constellium is -29.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Constellium is -29.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here