Earnings results for Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Container Store (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Container Store Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter. Container Store Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Container Store Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Container Store Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 67.25%. The high price target for TCS is $3.00 and the low price target for TCS is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Container Store Group does not currently pay a dividend. Container Store Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

In the past three months, Container Store Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.60% of the stock of Container Store Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 83.80% of the stock of Container Store Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS



Earnings for Container Store Group are expected to grow by 3,000.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.31 per share. Container Store Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

