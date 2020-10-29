Earnings results for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Cooper Tire & Rubber last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The firm earned $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Tire & Rubber has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Cooper Tire & Rubber has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cooper Tire & Rubber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.48%. The high price target for CTB is $43.00 and the low price target for CTB is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cooper Tire & Rubber has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.25, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $35.03. Cooper Tire & Rubber has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cooper Tire & Rubber does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber is 21.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cooper Tire & Rubber will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.61% next year. This indicates that Cooper Tire & Rubber will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

In the past three months, Cooper Tire & Rubber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber is held by insiders. 96.10% of the stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB



Earnings for Cooper Tire & Rubber are expected to grow by 93.53% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $2.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber is 28.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Cooper Tire & Rubber is 28.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.33. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

