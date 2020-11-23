Earnings results for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

CooTek (Cayman) last issued its earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company earned $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. CooTek (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.25%. The high price target for CTK is $14.00 and the low price target for CTK is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CooTek (Cayman) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, CooTek (Cayman) has a forecasted upside of 76.3% from its current price of $5.39. CooTek (Cayman) has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. CooTek (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

In the past three months, CooTek (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of CooTek (Cayman) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK



Earnings for CooTek (Cayman) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -11.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -11.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CooTek (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 8.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here