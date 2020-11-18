Earnings results for Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.45.

Analyst Opinion on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Copa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.59%. The high price target for CPA is $144.00 and the low price target for CPA is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Copa has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.67, Copa has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $73.53. Copa has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Copa does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Copa is 18.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Copa will have a dividend payout ratio of 138.10% in the coming year. This indicates that Copa may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Copa (NYSE:CPA)

In the past three months, Copa insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.21% of the stock of Copa is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Copa (NYSE:CPA



Earnings for Copa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.67) to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Copa is -15.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Copa is -15.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Copa has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

