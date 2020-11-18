Earnings results for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Copart last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business earned $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Its revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Copart has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Copart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Copart will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Copart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.70%. The high price target for CPRT is $135.00 and the low price target for CPRT is $80.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Copart has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.11, Copart has a forecasted downside of 14.7% from its current price of $116.19. Copart has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Copart does not currently pay a dividend. Copart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Copart insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.61% of the stock of Copart is held by insiders. 79.67% of the stock of Copart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Copart are expected to grow by 12.46% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Copart is 39.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Copart is 39.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.59. Copart has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Copart has a P/B Ratio of 10.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

