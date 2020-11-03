Earnings results for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Corcept Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company earned $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Corcept Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.97%. The high price target for CORT is $16.00 and the low price target for CORT is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Corcept Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, Corcept Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $17.41. Corcept Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Corcept Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

In the past three months, Corcept Therapeutics insiders have bought 554.28% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $577,729.00 in company stock and sold $88,300.00 in company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Corcept Therapeutics is held by insiders. 76.31% of the stock of Corcept Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT



Earnings for Corcept Therapeutics are expected to decrease by -11.63% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Corcept Therapeutics is 18.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Corcept Therapeutics is 18.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. Corcept Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

