The Intergroup Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.
InterGroup does not currently pay a dividend. InterGroup does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
In the past three months, InterGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,742.00 in company stock. 69.50% of the stock of InterGroup is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.69% of the stock of InterGroup is held by institutions.
