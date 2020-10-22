Earnings results for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Corelogic last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corelogic has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Corelogic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corelogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.60%. The high price target for CLGX is $75.00 and the low price target for CLGX is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Corelogic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, Corelogic has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $68.29. Corelogic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Corelogic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Corelogic is 52.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Corelogic will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.17% next year. This indicates that Corelogic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

In the past three months, Corelogic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Corelogic is held by insiders. 92.93% of the stock of Corelogic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX



Earnings for Corelogic are expected to decrease by -2.03% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Corelogic is 37.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Corelogic is 37.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.29. Corelogic has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Corelogic has a P/B Ratio of 5.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here