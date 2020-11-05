Earnings results for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cornerstone OnDemand has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. Cornerstone OnDemand has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.69%. The high price target for CSOD is $61.00 and the low price target for CSOD is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cornerstone OnDemand has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.50, Cornerstone OnDemand has a forecasted upside of 13.7% from its current price of $40.02. Cornerstone OnDemand has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand does not currently pay a dividend. Cornerstone OnDemand does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

In the past three months, Cornerstone OnDemand insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Cornerstone OnDemand is held by insiders. 82.74% of the stock of Cornerstone OnDemand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD



Earnings for Cornerstone OnDemand are expected to grow by 171.74% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand is -142.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand is -142.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cornerstone OnDemand has a PEG Ratio of 4.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cornerstone OnDemand has a P/B Ratio of 15.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

