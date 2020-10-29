Earnings results for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business earned $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Corporate Office Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.33%. The high price target for OFC is $34.00 and the low price target for OFC is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Corporate Office Properties Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.14, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $21.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Corporate Office Properties Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 54.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Corporate Office Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.23% next year. This indicates that Corporate Office Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

In the past three months, Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders have bought 426.28% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $453,600.00 in company stock and sold $86,190.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust is held by insiders. 98.24% of the stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC



Earnings for Corporate Office Properties Trust are expected to grow by 5.80% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 22.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 22.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here