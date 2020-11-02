Earnings results for Corteva (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group Inc is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Mistras Group last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Mistras Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Corteva (NYSE:MG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mistras Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 289.78%. The high price target for MG is $15.00 and the low price target for MG is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mistras Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Mistras Group has a forecasted upside of 289.8% from its current price of $3.72. Mistras Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corteva (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mistras Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corteva (NYSE:MG)

In the past three months, Mistras Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.40% of the stock of Mistras Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.63% of the stock of Mistras Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corteva (NYSE:MG



Earnings for Mistras Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Mistras Group is -1.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mistras Group is -1.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mistras Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

