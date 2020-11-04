Earnings results for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Corteva last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.4. Corteva has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corteva in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.36%. The high price target for CTVA is $40.00 and the low price target for CTVA is $24.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Corteva has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.82, Corteva has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $32.93. Corteva has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Corteva has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Corteva is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Corteva will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.70% next year. This indicates that Corteva will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

In the past three months, Corteva insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $227,172.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Corteva is held by insiders. 78.27% of the stock of Corteva is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA



Earnings for Corteva are expected to grow by 16.91% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Corteva is 48.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Corteva is 48.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.36. Corteva has a PEG Ratio of 2.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Corteva has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

