Gladstone Investment Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Gladstone Investment last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company earned $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.06%. The high price target for GAIN is $14.00 and the low price target for GAIN is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gladstone Investment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Gladstone Investment has a forecasted upside of 53.1% from its current price of $8.33. Gladstone Investment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Gladstone Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gladstone Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Investment is 93.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 116.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Gladstone Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by insiders. Only 12.83% of the stock of Gladstone Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings for Gladstone Investment are expected to grow by 26.32% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is -20.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Investment is -20.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

