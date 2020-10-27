Earnings results for Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Cortland Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9.

Analyst Opinion on Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Dividend Strength: Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cortland Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

In the past three months, Cortland Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.53% of the stock of Cortland Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 1.61% of the stock of Cortland Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB



The P/E ratio of Cortland Bancorp is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Cortland Bancorp is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Cortland Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

