Earnings results for CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

CorVel last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. CorVel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CorVel.

Dividend Strength: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel does not currently pay a dividend. CorVel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

In the past three months, CorVel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,608,551.00 in company stock. 50.38% of the stock of CorVel is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.69% of the stock of CorVel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL



The P/E ratio of CorVel is 40.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of CorVel is 40.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.28. CorVel has a P/B Ratio of 8.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

