Earnings results for Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Cosan last issued its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $778.62 million for the quarter. Cosan has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Cosan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cosan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.40%. The high price target for CZZ is $20.30 and the low price target for CZZ is $12.40. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cosan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.90, Cosan has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $18.25. Cosan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cosan has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cosan is 8.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

In the past three months, Cosan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.02% of the stock of Cosan is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ



The P/E ratio of Cosan is 13.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Cosan is 13.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.07. Cosan has a PEG Ratio of 1.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cosan has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

