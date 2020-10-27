Earnings results for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Costamare last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Costamare has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Costamare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Costamare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.70%. The high price target for CMRE is $9.50 and the low price target for CMRE is $6.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Costamare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Costamare does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Costamare is 43.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Costamare will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.83% next year. This indicates that Costamare will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

In the past three months, Costamare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.46% of the stock of Costamare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE



Earnings for Costamare are expected to decrease by -1.90% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Costamare is -651.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Costamare is -651.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Costamare has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

