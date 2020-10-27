Earnings results for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.34.

CoStar Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Its revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.3. CoStar Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoStar Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $833.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.37%. The high price target for CSGP is $1,000.00 and the low price target for CSGP is $601.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CoStar Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $833.82, CoStar Group has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $830.75. CoStar Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group does not currently pay a dividend. CoStar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

In the past three months, CoStar Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,825,114.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of CoStar Group is held by insiders. 95.06% of the stock of CoStar Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP



Earnings for CoStar Group are expected to grow by 22.05% in the coming year, from $8.30 to $10.13 per share. The P/E ratio of CoStar Group is 102.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of CoStar Group is 102.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. CoStar Group has a P/B Ratio of 8.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here