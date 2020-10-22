Earnings results for County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

County Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. County Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for County Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.71%. The high price target for ICBK is $28.00 and the low price target for ICBK is $21.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

County Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, County Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 25.7% from its current price of $19.49. County Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. County Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of County Bancorp is 11.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, County Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.14% next year. This indicates that County Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

In the past three months, County Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $278,340.00 in company stock. Only 24.10% of the stock of County Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 26.76% of the stock of County Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK



Earnings for County Bancorp are expected to grow by 56.76% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 21.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 21.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. County Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

