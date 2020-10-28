Earnings results for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Cousins Properties last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Cousins Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.73%. The high price target for CUZ is $40.00 and the low price target for CUZ is $35.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cousins Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.67, Cousins Properties has a forecasted upside of 42.7% from its current price of $25.69. Cousins Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cousins Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cousins Properties is 40.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cousins Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.17% next year. This indicates that Cousins Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

In the past three months, Cousins Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Cousins Properties is held by insiders. 96.95% of the stock of Cousins Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ



Earnings for Cousins Properties are expected to grow by 0.36% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Cousins Properties is 11.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Cousins Properties is 11.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Cousins Properties has a PEG Ratio of 5.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cousins Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

