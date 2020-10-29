Earnings results for Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Covanta last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. Covanta has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Covanta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Covanta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.54%. The high price target for CVA is $16.00 and the low price target for CVA is $7.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Covanta has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.93, Covanta has a forecasted upside of 56.5% from its current price of $7.62. Covanta has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Covanta does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Covanta is 457.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

In the past three months, Covanta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Covanta is held by insiders. 72.38% of the stock of Covanta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Covanta (NYSE:CVA



Earnings for Covanta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Covanta is -50.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Covanta is -50.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Covanta has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

