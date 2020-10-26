Earnings results for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business earned $191.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.68%. The high price target for CVLG is $26.00 and the low price target for CVLG is $26.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a forecasted upside of 49.7% from its current price of $17.37. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . does not currently pay a dividend. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

In the past three months, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.50% of the stock of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is held by insiders. 51.25% of the stock of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG



Earnings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is -11.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is -11.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here