Earnings results for Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Cowen last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million. Cowen has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Cowen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cowen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.89%. The high price target for COWN is $22.00 and the low price target for COWN is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cowen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.75, Cowen has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $19.01. Cowen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cowen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cowen is 7.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cowen will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.69% next year. This indicates that Cowen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

In the past three months, Cowen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Cowen is held by insiders. 92.10% of the stock of Cowen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN



Earnings for Cowen are expected to decrease by -38.61% in the coming year, from $7.07 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Cowen is 5.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Cowen is 5.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Cowen has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

