Earnings results for CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

CPI Aerostructures last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $16.86 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Dividend Strength: CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures does not currently pay a dividend. CPI Aerostructures does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

In the past three months, CPI Aerostructures insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of CPI Aerostructures is held by insiders. Only 29.29% of the stock of CPI Aerostructures is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU



The P/E ratio of CPI Aerostructures is -10.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

