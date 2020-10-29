Earnings results for CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International,Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

CRA International last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. Its revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRA International has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. CRA International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CRA International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.61%. The high price target for CRAI is $59.00 and the low price target for CRAI is $59.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CRA International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, CRA International has a forecasted upside of 53.6% from its current price of $38.41. CRA International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CRA International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CRA International is 30.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CRA International will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.30% next year. This indicates that CRA International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

In the past three months, CRA International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $530,639.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of CRA International is held by insiders. 85.19% of the stock of CRA International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI



Earnings for CRA International are expected to grow by 12.95% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of CRA International is 13.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of CRA International is 13.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. CRA International has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CRA International has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here