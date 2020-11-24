Earnings results for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 15th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.84%. The high price target for CBRL is $155.00 and the low price target for CBRL is $125.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.50, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $141.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been increasing its dividend for 10 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

In the past three months, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is held by insiders. 66.72% of the stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL



Earnings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store are expected to grow by 61.82% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $8.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is -99.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a P/B Ratio of 8.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

