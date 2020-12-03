Earnings results for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store last released its earnings data on September 15th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The company earned $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.82%. The high price target for CBRL is $155.00 and the low price target for CBRL is $125.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.50, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $141.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store does not currently pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has been increasing its dividend for 10 years.

In the past three months, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is held by insiders. 66.72% of the stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store are expected to grow by 61.82% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $8.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is -99.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is -99.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a P/B Ratio of 8.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

