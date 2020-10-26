Earnings results for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Crane last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Its revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.9. Crane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Crane (NYSE:CR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.83%. The high price target for CR is $100.00 and the low price target for CR is $58.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crane has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Crane has a forecasted upside of 37.8% from its current price of $55.14. Crane has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane pays a meaningful dividend of 3.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crane has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crane is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crane will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.39% next year. This indicates that Crane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crane (NYSE:CR)

In the past three months, Crane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,305,061.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Crane is held by insiders. 67.03% of the stock of Crane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crane (NYSE:CR



Earnings for Crane are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Crane is 91.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Crane is 91.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 23.58. Crane has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

