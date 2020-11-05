Earnings results for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.09.

Credicorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $4.66. The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp has generated $15.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Credicorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credicorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $160.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.89%. The high price target for BAP is $192.00 and the low price target for BAP is $136.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Credicorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $160.33, Credicorp has a forecasted upside of 34.9% from its current price of $118.86. Credicorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Credicorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Credicorp is 54.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Credicorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.64% next year. This indicates that Credicorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

In the past three months, Credicorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Credicorp is held by insiders. 67.26% of the stock of Credicorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP



Earnings for Credicorp are expected to grow by 409.09% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $11.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Credicorp is 19.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Credicorp is 19.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Credicorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

