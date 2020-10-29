Earnings results for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $8.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.89.

Credit Acceptance last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by $2.96. The company earned $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance has generated $34.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Credit Acceptance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credit Acceptance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $288.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.93%. The high price target for CACC is $450.00 and the low price target for CACC is $150.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Credit Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. Credit Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Credit Acceptance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,026,100.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by insiders. 72.23% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Credit Acceptance are expected to decrease by -14.36% in the coming year, from $34.75 to $29.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 17.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 17.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Credit Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

