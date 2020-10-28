Earnings results for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Cree last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company earned $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cree has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Cree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.07%. The high price target for CREE is $79.00 and the low price target for CREE is $45.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree does not currently pay a dividend. Cree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

In the past three months, Cree insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Cree is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE



Earnings for Cree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Cree is -38.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cree is -38.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cree has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

