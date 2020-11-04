Earnings results for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48.

Crescent Capital BDC last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Crescent Capital BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.70%. The high price target for CCAP is $15.00 and the low price target for CCAP is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crescent Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 90.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Crescent Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.77% in the coming year. This indicates that Crescent Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

In the past three months, Crescent Capital BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.21% of the stock of Crescent Capital BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP



Earnings for Crescent Capital BDC are expected to grow by 0.53% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Crescent Capital BDC is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50.

