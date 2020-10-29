Earnings results for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Crescent Point Energy last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company earned $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. Crescent Point Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.89%. The high price target for CPG is $3.25 and the low price target for CPG is $1.75. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Crescent Point Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.54, Crescent Point Energy has a forecasted upside of 114.9% from its current price of $1.18. Crescent Point Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crescent Point Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crescent Point Energy is 1.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

In the past three months, Crescent Point Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.33% of the stock of Crescent Point Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG



Earnings for Crescent Point Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.26 to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Crescent Point Energy is -0.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crescent Point Energy is -0.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crescent Point Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here