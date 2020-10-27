Earnings results for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Crestwood Equity Partners last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.52. The company earned $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. Its revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Crestwood Equity Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.35%. The high price target for CEQP is $15.00 and the low price target for CEQP is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Crestwood Equity Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.17, Crestwood Equity Partners has a forecasted downside of 27.3% from its current price of $15.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crestwood Equity Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is 25,000.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

In the past three months, Crestwood Equity Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.20% of the stock of Crestwood Equity Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.31% of the stock of Crestwood Equity Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP



Earnings for Crestwood Equity Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is -16.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is -16.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crestwood Equity Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

